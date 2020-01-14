Global  

Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?

Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?

Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?

Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for 'No Time To Die', which would make her the youngest artist to tackle a James Bond theme.
Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineReuters India



Billie Eilish 'shocked' she was chosen to pen Bond theme song [Video]Billie Eilish 'shocked' she was chosen to pen Bond theme song

Billie Eilish can't believe she was chosen to pen and record the James Bond film theme song for the new film 'No Time to Die'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Is Billie Eilish about to join a storied club that includes Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith?

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:09Published

