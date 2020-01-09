Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:35s - Published Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records statements of Jamia students, Notice sent to historian Irfan Habib for jibe at PM & Amit Shah and other news

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Maj Yogesh Dahiya🇮🇳 RT @ShivAroor: JUST IN: Curative petitions of 2 convicts in Nirbhaya case who had filed in Supreme Court dismissed. The only remaining opti… 27 seconds ago OursWideWeb Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging https://t.co/iQ7gXLuuza News, Times of India https://t.co/x7rfqrcGb8 1 hour ago Vikas G RT @DebayanDictum: 5 judge bench of the SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 #Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts - Vinay Sharma and Muk… 2 hours ago HW News English Among the convicts, Vinay Sharma had appealed for an open hearing, to eliminate what he called "systemic and politi… https://t.co/dyHBvh7CWM 2 hours ago SheThePeople The Supreme Court bench today rejected the curative petitions filed by two out of the four convicts in… https://t.co/5kh3MtSffi 2 hours ago NTV Telugu Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses Curative Plea Filed By 2 Convicts Watch Video >> https://t.co/wkQG4ifCh2 #NirbhayaCase #NTVTelugu #NTVNews 3 hours ago Vik Bataille Supreme Court Dismisses Curative Plea Of Convicts | Nirbhaya Rape Case |... https://t.co/6uGAEoW1hl via @YouTube 3 hours ago Birju Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging https://t.co/MKog2zMV4I 3 hours ago