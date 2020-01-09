Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News
SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records statements of Jamia students, Notice sent to historian Irfan Habib for jibe at PM & Amit Shah and other news
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS THAT SHE'S HOPEFUL THAT CURATIVE PLEAS OF CONVICTS WILL BE REJECTED, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS HOPE THAT ALL 4 ACCUSED WILL BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS I HOPE THAT..