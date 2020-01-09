Global  

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records statements of Jamia students, Notice sent to historian Irfan Habib for jibe at PM & Amit Shah and other news

dahiyayogesh81

Maj Yogesh Dahiya🇮🇳 RT @ShivAroor: JUST IN: Curative petitions of 2 convicts in Nirbhaya case who had filed in Supreme Court dismissed. The only remaining opti… 27 seconds ago

OursWeb

OursWideWeb Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging https://t.co/iQ7gXLuuza News, Times of India https://t.co/x7rfqrcGb8 1 hour ago

V24maxy06

Vikas G RT @DebayanDictum: 5 judge bench of the SC dismisses curative petitions filed by 2 #Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts - Vinay Sharma and Muk… 2 hours ago

HWNewsEnglish

HW News English Among the convicts, Vinay Sharma had appealed for an open hearing, to eliminate what he called "systemic and politi… https://t.co/dyHBvh7CWM 2 hours ago

SheThePeople

SheThePeople The Supreme Court bench today rejected the curative petitions filed by two out of the four convicts in… https://t.co/5kh3MtSffi 2 hours ago

NtvteluguHD

NTV Telugu Nirbhaya Case: SC Dismisses Curative Plea Filed By 2 Convicts Watch Video >> https://t.co/wkQG4ifCh2 #NirbhayaCase #NTVTelugu #NTVNews 3 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Supreme Court Dismisses Curative Plea Of Convicts | Nirbhaya Rape Case |... https://t.co/6uGAEoW1hl via @YouTube 3 hours ago

iBirjuBaba

Birju Nirbhaya: SC junks curative plea by 2 convicts, paves way for hanging https://t.co/MKog2zMV4I 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Nirbhaya's mother hopes that SC rejects convicts' curative pleas | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Nirbhaya's mother hopes that SC rejects convicts' curative pleas | OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS THAT SHE'S HOPEFUL THAT CURATIVE PLEAS OF CONVICTS WILL BE REJECTED, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS HOPE THAT ALL 4 ACCUSED WILL BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS I HOPE THAT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:59Published

