Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Dessert Revealed

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Kate Middleton’s Favorite Dessert Revealed

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Dessert Revealed

Kate Middleton loves the kitchen and now we know her favorite dessert.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TopChefUSA

Top Chef USA The Royal Chef Walked Us Through Kate Middleton's Very Favorite Dessert Recipe — Sticky Toffee Pudding -… https://t.co/OWkuvUaQLz 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song [Video]Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song

Prince William and Kate Middleton wake up every day to Prince George’s favorite song not necessarily because they want to, but because their son is obsessed with it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

The best royal fashion moments of 2019 [Video]The best royal fashion moments of 2019

From Meghan Markle's impeccable maternity outfits to Kate Middleton's chic tour of Pakistan, it's been a very stylish year for our favorite monarchs.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 07:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.