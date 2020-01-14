Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Volunteers help with relief efforts for locals that have been evacuated after Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines, suddenly erupted on Sunday (January 12).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Volunteers help with relief efforts for locals that have been evacuated after Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines, suddenly erupted on Sunday (January 12).

Footage shows a group of teachers in nearby Tanauan City repacking donations into recycled plastic bags to give out to evacuation centers this morning (January 14).

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated after Taal began spewing hot clouds of ash more than a mile high.

Teacher Jeron Tanglaw said that they take alternate shifts to let others rest without stopping the repacking of goods.

He said: "We need more volunteers and donations.

As far as we've seen in evacuation centers, there is a shortage of supply to sustain the needs of every family affected." The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has issued an Alert Level 4 which means that a hazardous eruption is possible within days.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava [Video]Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Caring Filipino woman hand sews hundreds of masks for volcanic ashfall victims [Video]Caring Filipino woman hand sews hundreds of masks for volcanic ashfall victims

A mother from the Philippines has made hundreds of hand-sewn masks to give away to those affected by ashfall the Taal Volcano eruption after shops sold out. Rosalina Mantuano, 50, runs a small..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.