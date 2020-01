Tuesday 5:15 a.m. forecast SEND ME YOUR EMAILS, IT'S COOL.THIS YEAR HAS BEEN A PRETTY GOODYEAR FOR US.WE HAVE A NICE START.AND WHEN YOU LOOK AHEAD AT THESTRING OF WEATHER, MILD AND DRYALL WEEK LONG.TEMPERATURES AT OR ABOVE NORMALFROM TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY.MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW EXPECTEDTODAY.IT HAS LIGHTENED UP OVERNIGHT,ANOTHER ROUND LATER TODAY ANDTONIGHT WITH A FEW MORE INCHES.AS YOU WALK OUT THE DOOR, LIKELYUPPER TEENS TO LOW 20S.WE'LL BE AT ABOUT 43°° BY 10:00.NORMAL HIGH TODAY IS 44, SOWE'LL HIT THE NUMBER BY MIDMORNING AND A GOOD 10°° ABOVETHAT.SO, SOME LOW TO MID 50S BETWEEN2 AND 3, UNDER A SUNNY SKY.IT'S A GOOD-LOOKING DAY, ANDTHROUGH THE MOUNTAINS WE HAVE ALITTLE BIT OF CLOUD COVER ANDAGAIN, ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWPOSSIBLE TONIGHT.DENVER, BOULDER, FORT COLLINS,AKRON, WE HAVE SUNNY SKIES THISMORNING.ALL OF THOSE EASTBOUND DRIVESARE GOING TO BE REALLY BRIGHTTHERE ON I-70.6TH AVENUE, YOU NAME IT, BRIGHTTHIS MORNING.SOUTHWEST WINDS AT ABOUT FIVEMILES PER HOUR.WE'LL SEE SOME GUSTIERCONDITIONS POP UP THISAFTERNOON.ALTHOUGH WIND SPEEDS WILL TOPOUT AROUND 20, 25 MILES PERHOUR, COMING IN OUT OF THESOUTHWEST.IT'S GOING TO PUSH OUR 20S THATWE ARE SEEING THIS MORNING WELLINTO THE 40S AGAIN BY MIDMORNING AND THEN 50S THISAFTERNOON.LIKELY AT AROUND 11:30, AROUNDLUNCHTIME, 50 HERE IN DENVER.UPPER 30S NEAR FORT COLLINS.AND STILL 20S IN THE MOUNTAINSTHROUGH, LOOKS LIKE THE MORNING.THEN THIS AFTERNOON RIGHT AROUND3, 3:30, WE ARE HITTING HIGHSCLOSE TO 55 IN DENVER.LOW 50S NEAR PARKER AND AURORA.AND SOME UPPER 40S NEAR FORTCOLLINS.AND THEN SNOW TONIGHT FOR THEMOUNTAINS.SO, UP AND THROUGH THE NORTHERNAND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS.PICK UP A COUPLE MORE INCHESTHIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROWMORNING AND THEN THE SKIES WILLCLEAR FOR THE HIGH COUNTRY.A COUPLE OF DAYS OF QUIETWEATHER FOR THE MOUNTAINSWEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.3:00 TOMORROW AFTERNOON WARM,CLOSE TO 50 HERE IN DENVER.SO, IT'S UPPER 40S AND LOW 50STHROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK HEREON OUR SUPER SEVEN-DAY.THE BIGGEST CHANGE YOU ARE GOINGTO NOTICE, LATER IN THE WEEK.THURSDAY, AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS.FRIDAY A LITTLE WINDY.WE ARE TRACKING A COLD FRONTTHAT COULD BRING A LITTLE LIGHTRAIN AND SNOW LATE FRIDAY INTOEARLY SATURDAY AND THEN IT'S ALITTLE COOLER SATURDAY.BUT MAN WHA