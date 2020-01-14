Tuesday Super 7-Day forecast 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:24s - Published Clouds will move in later this week, but we won't see much precipitation. Clouds will move in later this week, but we won't see much precipitation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tuesday Super 7-Day forecast 3:00 TOMORROW AFTERNOON WARM,CLOSE TO 50 HERE IN DENVER.SO, IT'S UPPER 40S AND LOW 50STHROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK HEREON OUR SUPER SEVEN-DAY.THE BIGGEST CHANGE YOU ARE GOINGTO NOTICE, LATER IN THE WEEK.THURSDAY, AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS.FRIDAY A LITTLE WINDY.WE ARE TRACKING A COLD FRONTTHAT COULD BRING A LITTLE LIGHTRAIN AND SNOW LATE FRIDAY INTOEARLY SATURDAY AND THEN IT'S ALITTLE COOLER SATURDAY.BUT MAN WHA







You Might Like



Tweets about this Jason @ClareMalone @FiveThirtyEight Question for you to discuss on the podcast (as in, less empirical than the forecast).… https://t.co/0ux6lwpHTS 4 days ago snow〽️anomics🗽 @david_darmofal If things played out like that, the race would be effectively over on Super Tuesday. I guess we'd s… https://t.co/Roej9Vs969 5 days ago Sherri Pugh @bridgeliner I am a snow lover. I would love to see the ingredients come together. Monday or Tuesday, maybe a sno… https://t.co/47FLgaHsvg 6 days ago