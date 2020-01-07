CES 2020, PS5, 2019 Top Games - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 10 Jan 2020

This week we talk about some news from CES 2020, mainly the Playstation 5, Alienware's Nintendo Switch-like PC, and also the top picks for the best game in 2019.



Tweets about this Jonatan Granados RT @EpicGames: We're extending our weekly free game program throughout 2020! Learn more here: https://t.co/oXtjLRxM3v 39 seconds ago MrPotatoN RT @utopieselective: Hey #portfolioday Im Nicolas, a concept artist with a love for scifi, I work mostly on movies and games, and we can ha… 4 minutes ago Harrydresenden RT @_Monster_cookie: Right its Tuesday and that means the weekly games of @WorldofWarships with hopefully the admiral @Lucious_DeMorte a… 11 minutes ago Your Sport Swindon RT @STFCfoundation: Our Extra Timers were at @JestersSnooker this morning for a few games of Snooker followed by Teas and Coffees.🎱 It’s g… 12 minutes ago MarioSonicBoss A. RT @Wario64: Epic confirms that weekly free games for EGS will continue throughout 2020 https://t.co/fsf9vF9gLb 18 minutes ago J M @MrTomMcDermott Football on tv every day of the week now essentially. 20 years ago there would have been 3-4 games… https://t.co/l5sjHaQ6D3 21 minutes ago ⚔Kami-Ando🛡 RT @Nibellion: Epic Games announces that it will continue to offer free weekly games throughout 2020 https://t.co/x3rD9pJx4T https://t.co/… 23 minutes ago BillyK @TrueBluesLoyal Boy seems ambitious. Rangers can offer a quality of weekly games in Europe the others can't. Look a… https://t.co/ncn79oB23E 24 minutes ago