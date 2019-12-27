EuroMillions winner Colin Weir’s final journey includes football ground stop

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir made a final visit to his favourite football team as his funeral cortege stopped outside Partick Thistle’s ground.

The procession paused at Firhill Stadium in Glasgow before continuing on to the funeral service.

Players and staff lined up to pay tribute as the hearse stopped at the stadium on Tuesday morning.

A banner with a picture of Mr Weir was on display at the stadium entrance with “Colin Weir, one of our own” written in club colours.