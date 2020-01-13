Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

New details have revealed that .

The killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.