Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack is trying to win a Go-karts race by learning how to drive from the girl of his dreams GO!

Is from director Owen Trevor (Top Gear) and writer Steve Worland (Paper Planes) and stars William Lodder, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Dan Wyllie, Cooper Van Grootel, Damian De Montemas with Richard Roxburgh and Frances O’Connor.

When Jack (William Lodder) and his single mother (Frances O’Connor) move to a small town in Western Australia, he soon gets involved in the competitive world of go-kart racing.

Jack’s got natural talent but must learn to control his recklessness.

To do that, he’ll need the help of aspiring engineer, Mandy (Anastasia Bampos), wise-cracking best mate Colin (Darius Amarfio-Jefferson) and mysterious mentor, Patrick (Richard Roxburgh).

Together, the team will endeavour to overcome all odds and defeat ruthless racer Dean (Cooper Van Grootel) to win the National Go Kart Championship.

