104-Year-Old Veteran Asking For Valentine's Day Cards

104-Year-Old Veteran Asking For Valentine's Day Cards

104-Year-Old Veteran Asking For Valentine's Day Cards

A 104-year-old Marine veteran in California is hoping people will send him cards this Valentine's Day to add to his collection of memories.
