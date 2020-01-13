Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Morbius' Teaser Trailer

Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
'Morbius' Teaser Trailer

'Morbius' Teaser Trailer

Morbius Teaser Trailer - One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer Released, Michael Keaton Makes Surprise Cameo!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius has been released and it features a surprise...
Just Jared - Published

Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ sounds

Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ soundsAfter failing to grab fans with his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is trying his...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MORBIUS movie [Video]MORBIUS movie

MORBIUS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:55Published

Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson! Release Date: July 31, 2020 Morbius is a superhero movie based on..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.