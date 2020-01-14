Global  

Out Stealing Horses movie - Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, Danica Curcic

Out Stealing Horses movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone.

As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbours, Lars (Bjørn Floberg), and realises he knew him back in the summer of 1948.

1948 – the year Trond turned 15.

The summer Trond grew up.

OUT STEALING HORSES is based on the bestselling novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson, which received several important international awards and was included in The New York Times ’10 Best Books of 2007 (Fiction)’.

Petterson’s novels have been translated into more than 50 languages.

DIRECTED BY Hans Petter Moland PRODUCED BY Turid Øversveen, Håkon Øverås CAST Stellan Skarsgård, Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, Danica Curcic
