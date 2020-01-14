Global  

Purdue looks to construct new building for nursing and pharmacy programs

Purdue looks to construct new building for nursing and pharmacy programs

Purdue looks to construct new building for nursing and pharmacy programs

The university is in the early stages of designing the Active Clinical Learning Building.
Purdue looks to construct new building for nursing and pharmacy programs

Purdue is hoping to expand two of its top programs. the university is in the early stages of designing a new facility for its pharmacy and nursing programs. the active clinical learning building will bring the diciplines together under one roof.

Purdue president mitch daniels says the overlap of these programs becomes tighter all the time.

The pharmacy school is ranked in the nation's top-10.

But he says in order for it to stay that way, purdue needs a top- rated facility for students to learn in.

Daniels also says this new building would be able to double the nursing school's size.

We've been turning down, from a great nursing school, we've been turning down some really qualified students.

For some years, i've been eager to grow our capacity there.

Daniels says the university will request state assistance in 2021 for some part of these new facilities.

Planning is still in the early phases.

There is no set completion date.

