Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson

Preparations are underway as- mississippi sets the stage to - officially swear in the state's- 65th governor.- the swearing-in inauguration- ceremony for governor-elect,- republican tate reeves is set t- take place in jackson - tomorrow morning at 10:30 am.

- the ceremony is scheduled to- - - - take place on the south lawn of- the state capitol, but will be- moved inside the capitol if the- weather is bad.

- the inauguration is open to the- public and will - be followed later that day a 2- pm with an inaugural parade - in downtown jackson.- the festivities will run- tomorrow through- thursday, and also include an - inaugural ball.

- republican tate reeves edged ou- democrat jim hood in the- state's november 5th election - last year to