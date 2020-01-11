Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson

Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson

Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson

Preparations are underway as- mississippi sets the stage to - officially swear in the state's- 65th governor.- the swearing-in inauguration- ceremony for governor-elect,- republican tate reeves is set t- take place in jackson - tomorrow morning at 10:30 am.

- the ceremony is scheduled to- - - - take place on the south lawn of- the state capitol, but will be- moved inside the capitol if the- weather is bad.

- the inauguration is open to the- public and will - be followed later that day a 2- pm with an inaugural parade - in downtown jackson.- the festivities will run- tomorrow through- thursday, and also include an - inaugural ball.

- republican tate reeves edged ou- democrat jim hood in the- state's november 5th election - last year to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American Preparations and security sweeps are underway for Reeves' inauguration on Tuesday. https://t.co/C7QwgYuZme 17 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Preparations Underway for Tuesday Inauguration of Mississippi's 65th Governor in Jackson https://t.co/18TiesxmPt https://t.co/wyKXeQZVXA 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inauguration preps underway [Video]Inauguration preps underway

Inauguration preps underway

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:09Published

Lumumba disputes governor's statement on gangs in Jackson [Video]Lumumba disputes governor's statement on gangs in Jackson

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds to Gov. Phil Bryant's claim that gangs are fueling Jackson's crime problems.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.