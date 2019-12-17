Michael Gove says Indyref2 ‘is not going to happen’

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove has said a second referendum on Scottish independence “is not going to happen”.

Mr Gove described Nicola Sturgeon as a “one club golfer” who wants to distract from her government’s failings instead of getting on with “making sure public services are improved for the people”.

Report by Blairm.

