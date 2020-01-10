'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:34s - Published
54 minutes ago < > Embed
'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie
Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and the cast of "The Gentlemen" discuss the distinct style of director Guy Ritchie.
From his rhythmic dialogue to his unique sense of humour, the auteur is able to pack a serious punch with this action flick.
Recent related news from verified sources
Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Henry Golding pose for a group... Just Jared - Published 3 days ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey At 'The Gentlemen' Screening
At a special preview screening of "The Gentlemen", stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and director Guy Ritchie talk making the script work and share..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:25 Published 21 hours ago