Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein case

New York [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): The jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's trial is underway, and...
Gigi Hadid Leaves NYC Court House After Serving Jury Duty

Gigi Hadid is surrounded by security guards and the press while making her exit out of a court house...
Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury [Video]Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury

Gigi Hadid told the judge she thinks she would be able to "keep an open mind on the facts" if selected as a juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury [Video]Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein’s s*x assault case.

