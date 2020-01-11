Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Anyone who should be punished must be punished": First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
'Anyone who should be punished must be punished': First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation

"Anyone who should be punished must be punished": First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation

"Anyone who should be punished must be punished": First arrests made in Iran plane crash investigation
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane crash: Admission an 'important first step', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson calls for repatriation of victims and an independent international investigation.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MahipalBidiyas8

Mahipal Bidiyasar @pappuyadavjapl These ideology people must be punished Through the court with death penalty And pulvama attack file… https://t.co/RqwVdPEjHr 1 hour ago

intralinkmedia

Intralink Iran's President said, ‘anyone who should be punished must be punished’ https://t.co/kqKs8nI6vX https://t.co/o5eBaVZr4l 2 hours ago

24NewsHD

24 News HD Iran said arrests have been made over accidental shooting down of Ukraine passenger plane. The announcement came af… https://t.co/EKEjCPZ5ui 5 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Iran makes arrests and plans ‘special court’ over shooting down of Ukrainian plane: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said ‘anyon… 5 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Iran makes arrests and plans ‘special court’ over shooting down of Ukrainian plane: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani… https://t.co/Ih8OUt18BL 5 hours ago

ahmadtaufiqomar

Andrés Pokko RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: “Anyone who should be punished must be punished,” said #Rouhani. https://t.co/LDtLfJNdbA #Iran #UkrainianAirli… 6 hours ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTworld: “Anyone who should be punished must be punished,” said #Rouhani. https://t.co/LDtLfJNdbA #Iran #UkrainianAirlines 6 hours ago

TheThewell2

The well RT @HeatherFTSUG: Excellent article,throwing the first stone comes to mind. #NHS care for all @UHMBT @TheThewell2 #NoDiscrimination "Shoul… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster [Video]Iran makes first arrests over plane disaster

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested an undisclosed number of suspects accused of playing a role in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger place last week. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Trudeau On Ukraine Plane Crash: 'Admission' Of Responsibility By Iran An 'Important First Step' [Video]Trudeau On Ukraine Plane Crash: 'Admission' Of Responsibility By Iran An 'Important First Step'

Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.