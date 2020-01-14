Global  

Storm Brendan: Heavy rain and strong winds batter city of Swansea, Wales

Strong winds and heavy rains battered the city of Swansea in Wales, UK on Monday (January 13) as Storm Brendan swept across the country.

Footage filmed on January 13 shows people struggling to walk due to strong winds.
