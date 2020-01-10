Global  

Mentoring Matters: Miracle League Of Miami-Dade Eliminates Barriers To A Good Time

Mentoring Matters: Miracle League Of Miami-Dade Eliminates Barriers To A Good Time

Mentoring Matters: Miracle League Of Miami-Dade Eliminates Barriers To A Good Time

Mike Cugno reports since 2010, the non-profit organization Miracle League of Miami-Dade has paired special needs kids and adult players with a “buddy,” a volunteer mentor to make sure every player has a great time playing baseball.
