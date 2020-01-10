Mentoring Matters: Miracle League Of Miami-Dade Eliminates Barriers To A Good Time 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:40s - Published Mentoring Matters: Miracle League Of Miami-Dade Eliminates Barriers To A Good Time Mike Cugno reports since 2010, the non-profit organization Miracle League of Miami-Dade has paired special needs kids and adult players with a “buddy,” a volunteer mentor to make sure every player has a great time playing baseball.

