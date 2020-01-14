Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Premier League > Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes debut: Man Utd star's first appearance reviewed after Wolves draw

Bruno Fernandes debut: Man Utd star's first appearance reviewed after Wolves drawManchester United fans finally got a glimpse of long-time transfer target Bruno Fernandes as he made...
Daily Star - Published

BBC Sport pundit rates Bruno Fernandes’ Man United debut

Garth Crooks has praised Bruno Fernandes for the solid performance he produced during his Manchester...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrosvenorSport

Grosvenor Sport The Premier League may have had a quiet transfer window, but European clubs made some major additions. 👀 We round-… https://t.co/fPQ9fjph0s 23 hours ago

JohnBrewin_

John Brewin If the Premier League truly wanted to push the transfer envelope, it should allow deals all year round. 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player [Video]Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised new signing Bruno Fernandes but was disappointed his side couldn't break down Wolves during their 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:55Published

Ole: Fernandes similar to Scholes [Video]Ole: Fernandes similar to Scholes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says new Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes is similar to club legend Paul Scholes, adding he has 'absolutely everything'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.