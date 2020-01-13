Global  

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020.

But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St.

Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give lawmakers control of the issue.

Story: http://bit.ly/30t3uQF
Florida Political Committee Raises $4.8 Million In December For Recreational Marijuana

Hurrying to submit enough petition signatures to get on the November ballot, a political committee...
cbs4.com - Published

‘Make It Legal Florida’ Drops Bid To Get Recreational Pot Use On 2020 Ballot

It appears you won't get to vote on recreational marijuana in Florida until at least 2022.
cbs4.com - Published


