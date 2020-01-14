Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Catalan MEPs take their seats in Strasbourg

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Catalan MEPs take their seats in StrasbourgCatalan MEPs take their seats in Strasbourg
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Catalan separatist leaders take up MEP seats in blow to Madrid [Video]Catalan separatist leaders take up MEP seats in blow to Madrid

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin vowed to push their secessionist cause onto Europe’s agenda as they took up their seats in Strasbourg, despite facing an arrest warrant..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.