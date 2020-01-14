DIEGO THE MAN

Lottery forecast... c1 3 time now is.... and it's time for talkers..

New year... newly minted quarters!

The federal reserve says five new quarters will be in circulation this year.

The federal reserve reveals 2020 quarters check these out: they are part of the government's america the beautiful program... depicting national parks and other national sites.

Places such as the national park of american samoa, the weir farm national historic site the salt river bay national historical park and ecological preserve..

Plus the marsh- billings-rockefeller national historical park , and the tallgrass prairie national preserve the first quarter will be released next month.

The rest will go into circulation throughout the year.

A playboy tortoise could put the late hugh hefner to shame.

He got around a lot -- and played a big role in making sure his subspecies doesn't go extinct.

His name is diego and he's at least a hundred years old.

His unstoppable libido is credited as a major reason for the survival of his fellow giant tortoises on the galapagos islands.

He was shipped there from the san diego zoo as part of a breeding program.

In the 19-60's, there were just two males and 12 females of his species alive on the island.

Diego and 14 other male tortoises in the breeding program helped boost the population to more than two-thousand.

But the galapagos national parks service believes diego is now the patriarch of about 40 percent of that population.

