Detective Who Died After Helping Woman Across Street To Be Mourned At Vigil

Detective Who Died After Helping Woman Across Street To Be Mourned At Vigil

Detective Who Died After Helping Woman Across Street To Be Mourned At Vigil

A vigil for LA County sheriff's Detective Amber Leist will take place in Valley Village, where she died.

Joy Benedict reports.
Off-duty detective struck by car, killed after helping woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s detective was struck and killed by a car after she...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News



'It's Horrible': Detective Fatally Struck By Car After Helping Elderly Woman Across Street [Video]'It's Horrible': Detective Fatally Struck By Car After Helping Elderly Woman Across Street

Detective Amber Leist was off-duty when she jumped into action to help a woman who had fallen while crossing a street. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:13Published

