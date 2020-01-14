Renée Zellweger Shows Off Her Best Tap Dance Moves | Surprise Showcase

- [Man] Do you know, like shuffle?- Oh yeah.- Shuffle out?- I know how to leave most rooms. [laughs][elegant music][audience applauds]Renee, for your surpriseshowcase please put on thosetap shoes and show us your best moves.Step ball change.

[chuckles]That might be about it.

[giggles][whimsical music]Sit down and put on tap shoes.Okay.I try to do a little modern jazz.But they made you shake your backsideand I went into thatwhen I was five.

[laughs]I think there might havebeen a couple of movescould do in tap shoes.You know, but some of them might not be,might be ill advised to try in tap shoesbut I think we could find out.

[laughs]Do we have a first aid kit on set?[tap shoes clack]I like it.I like it a lot.Oh, I like it, they're soft and cool.They have pads in 'em now.These are comfortable.Much more comfortable thanthe little patent numbersfrom back in the day.What do you do with your arms?[laughs]I'm not gonna get higher.Yeah, it's pretty cool.