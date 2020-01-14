>> thank you for joining us.

Coming up today on fox 24 news now, raised in south carolina by a single mother, he was appointed to the senate by then governor, nikki haley, and his career raising eyebrows in his community, not only the first african-american to be a senator from the united states, but declaring his allegiance from the grand old party.

We sit down with tim scott in his tenure representing south carolina, with opportunity and achieving the american dream.

Senator tim scott, thank you so much for joining us and taking your precious time away from washington to be in our studio and talk with viewers, we're doing a new year, new you here at fox 25 news, so talking been opportunity zones, but i want to get a couple of hot button issues first, i want to start with the impeachment proceedings of president trump.

And this dominated the news headlines for weeks and weeks, and what was going through your mind as western heading to the holiday season with all of this going down.

>> i wanted to focus on truth.

Because if you're defending truth, usual not defending someone.

I think the president, i read the transcript 12, 15 times, and you can come to a conclusion about the transcript, it's hard to say it's a perfect call, but it's hard to say it's an impeachable offense.

For me, it's about pursuing truth, but not opposing the president or defending the president not staying a side based on our partisan affiliation.

>> you've come together with democrats such as cory booker and cam harris dealing lynching, and and however politically speaking, you three, well i should say them two and you are on two totally different sides of the political spectrum.

>> absolutely.

>> and what's the conversation like on capitol hill with members of the democratic party with president trump, because it would seem to a lot of people ta democrats love to hate the guy.

>> they have done a good job hating president trump, but from my prote perspective, i will woh anymore, any time, anywhere, providing solutioning for the people that i represent.

>> let's go back to president trump and the job he has done so farra, and what have you agreed with and disagreed with and generally thought about the job that he has done?

>> i probably agree with him 90% of the time.

I like the notion of lowering taxes on i single mom like the one that raised me, 60% cut in dual earner's taxes, what was the highest corporate tax rate which was the highest this the world, we're down to being competitive with our competitors, and i love the fact that the president has done something that very few republican presidents have done, and he has put a laser on black colleges and universities.

Legislation that he has be signed into law, and done so with reckless abandonment, frankly.

The criminal justice reform act, he has come to south carolina and columbia, and we had a criminal justice reform act.

And that's hard to see.

We're demonized on the right for not having a heart.

President trump, god bless some of his rhetoric, we have a heart and it still beats.

>> certainly unfiltered white house, not something that we have seen in a while.

>> a little unorthodox in his style.

>> will you vote for him?

>> absolutely, without question.

>> your grandfather walls a huge influence in your life, and there came a time when he could vote for the first black president of the united states and did you feel at a crossroads at that point?

Did you feel conflicted?

>> not at all.

I was proud of where our nation evolved to.

It was a chilly november 9th, 20/08/2008, andists driving any grandfather to the charleston county voting center.

It was not his polling place, but i wanted to vote early.

And he was 87 years old and we were driving down lee's avenue, and i will never forget, he had a tear rolling down his cheek, and he was shocked that this nation were at the point where they would vote for a black president of the united states.

The assumption was not that he was going to vote.

And my grandfather had lived long enough for an african-american to be president, it stunned him.

And the last night i saw him cry was on april 21st, 2021 where he lost his wife of 20 plus years, and this, it brings me to tears just thinking about that.

So what a thing for my grandfather but i was not conflicted by the fact that coming from a philosophical position, the policies of president obama were inconsistent with what i thought was the best for this nation.

But it's impossibleton be proud of the accomplishments of electing a president like barack obama.

And got some heavy stuff out of the way.

We want to learn more about your riles in politics, and how you entered the political spectrum, and what it was that was the cat list for you wanting to do public service.

>> i was a young teenager and my mother said you have the gift for gab, and you're going to be a lawyer, and my brother was going to be a doctor, and that was probably 40 years, and my brother literally ended up in the medical field and the army, and i went into politics, which is similar to being a lawyer, but maybe lower approval ratings.

But i was a very focused student.

By brother was a boy that was a joy class and i wanted attention.

And my sophomore year, my mother tells a joke of her encouraging me with a switch, which is a southern apparatus of encouragement.

And she was a tough mom, but my sophomore year o.

I learned to engage in a positive way, and i was student government president in high school, boys state and my appetite was already for politics, and i think getting involved in campaigns like a mentor suggested, working on mark stafford's run for congress i think that i had the bug before i graduated from high school.

>> but you're definitely unique.

The polls with african-americans, it's disproportionately democratic, with less than 10% identifying as republican, so what was it that you thought you identified with the grand ol party, the gop, more so than the republican party that dominate-- the democratic party that dominated your party.

>> it was an alignment of my values.

If you talk to the average african-american in south carolina, the one that you walk away with, these are some really conservative people.

So i don't know that i'm list aligned from a value perspective.

I think the over tone of the 60s had a damaging impact on the african-american's willingness to consider the republican party.

And we're still living in that haze, but if you look at the policies and the conflicts, the best economickic vision for african-americans, it's undeniable, president trump now, and president reagan them, and president bush in the middle.

And we have had a lot of succession economically, and you look at the social perspective, a lot of republicans in the 60s voted for the civil rights legislation than the democrats, but the narrative sold for a reason, and it's to demonize the republican party.

And keeping the democrats strapped and very little.

>> but tim scott, did you think that you've made more inloads in those communities or drawn her ire?

>> both.

I think that my percentage is 15-18% in the african-american community.

And the approval rating was in the late 30s or 40s.

So what i'm doing is the best perspective from the african-american community.

But i'm drawing ire.

You just have to go to my page and see how terrible i am.

But i get a lot of venom.

And it's unfortunate.

One of the prayers they'd a long time ago, and i have to change this prayer, lord, i want to peel the pain, and when it stings, i want it to sting.

And i have to pay attention to that scripture but the reality is that it's important to feel the pressure of the pain and the challenges that come with being different.

And so often, if you want to stand out, then you have to stand up for something that matters.

And it puts me in arn unbe comfortable position where a lot of people don't understand, but i tell a lot of folks if you have an audience that's perceptive and we talk did through, 90p.

Of my african-american audience says the same thing, i didn't know that.

So their venom at times is not from reality, but the perception that is crafted in the character tour of who i am as opposed to what they have experienced with me.

And a lot of people reflecting on the 20s, a time of growth and prosperity and making similarities to today's 2020 and are there similarities and what's the future?

>> 1929, let's not go there, but we're in the time of great opportunity.

And certainly a time of serious obscles.

Fairness is still a challenge that we need to face, but opportunities are abundant.

We have in the charleston area right now, the unemployment rate is near 1.5%, one of, if not the lowest in the country.

>> do you tribute this to donald trump or is it just the trajectory that we are taking as a whole.

>> the easiest time to create jobs is when you have lost a ton of jobs.

2008 gate and 2019 were the easiest times to create jobs because the unemployment as what it's harder to create jobs in 2008 and 2009 than it was in the great recession, so economic collses today are better to approve and the 7 million jobs that have been created since the president passed the package, those wage haves gone up and it attracts more employment back into the workforce, and this is a phenomenal reality for us.

Finally, i would say there has been an uneven recovery and that's why i infused in the package the opportunity zone so we could focus our attention that the least of these have the opportunities to see their plight transformed by this community.

So it's abundant.

>> how many are there?

>> 8700.

>> here in south carolina?

>> 185.

>> so from a perfect world, how do you see those opportunity zones improving the impoverished zones?

>> the first is attracting more capital.

So the hardest thing to do in the impoverished neighborhoods is capital.

So those investors see how much risk and little return, and in your capital gains component, 2 attracts more businesses to take a second look in those areas.

So what we have seen so far is an 8% increase in wages and we celebrate as a nation an 8% in wages so we're seeing a faster increase in wages and that's phenomenal.

That could be good or bad.

The thing s.-- the only zones that we have video different signs of gentrification.

And from the gentfying neighbors, what we're seeing is conscientious capitalists and people focused on economic freedom taking a second look into their own backyard and doing it in a powerful way.

But like anything, there's going to be a critic, and the new york times printed an article basically criticizing wealthy investors who had ties with president trump for making a profit from the incentives they get from developing the opportunities in the opportunity zones, so my question to you, is there something wrong with making a profit?

>> i don't think there's anything wrong with making a profit.

The question of agreed and insider information and manipulation, both have proven to be untrue.

Truth is easy to be found if you're looking for t the issue with the opportunity zones, having republicans showing compassion for those that are economically challenged a bit of for the new york times but if you have folks that have the chapter that those areas, it makes sense to me.

I don't know the area.

We tried the other approach, to have the government do the good that's necessary to change those communities.

And for anyone concerned about rich people coming in and taking over the communities, the cities, the mayors have complete control and autonomy over the zoning and the planning within every square inch of any community.

>> but you're a businessman yourself.

So when which talk about bringing industry here, there's a lot of recruitment from other states and countries, even so, what needs to be begun in order to make south carolina specifically a prosperous and productive state.

>> there are basically three legs to the stool.

And we have three of them pretty good right now.

And that's why one or two of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, and we have done that well.

And the second is workforce development.

We're working in that, and a classic example of focusing your needs on the industry's q and the third is the education system.

We have made some progress, but not enough so, if beer going to continue this economic ingenuity 20s, so to speak, we have to do so by focusing our attention on the lowest performing schools in south carolina and making sure that we have as many options available for parents as possible.

The poorest kids in the poorest areas do not like potential.

