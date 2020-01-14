David Lundberg RT @FOX9: #Gophers finish historic season ranked No. 10 in final AP poll--their highest end-of-season ranking since 1962. https://t.co/GKLj… 4 minutes ago

Justin C ☘ RT @TheDailyGopher: The Gophers end the season ranked No. 10 in the final AP Top 25, representing their highest finish since 1962 https://t… 4 minutes ago

ron lindenberg RT @RyanBurnsMN: The #Gophers finish the season with ranked 10th in the AP Poll. Their best AP Poll ranking to end a season since 1962.… 7 minutes ago

FOX 9 #Gophers finish historic season ranked No. 10 in final AP poll--their highest end-of-season ranking since 1962. https://t.co/GKLjOkerpW 18 minutes ago

MNSenate District44 RT @WCCO: The University of Minnesota football team has ended the season with a No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll. The ranking is the h… 31 minutes ago

WCCO - CBS Minnesota The University of Minnesota football team has ended the season with a No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll. The ra… https://t.co/QKA58RWOQ1 57 minutes ago

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale Gophers Finish Season Ranked No. 10 In AP Poll; Highest End Of Season Ranking Since 1962 https://t.co/GQfGZ1jkOZ https://t.co/8qLJ8YyMSm 1 hour ago