Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles to Fix Faulty Fuel Pumps

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles to Fix Faulty Fuel Pumps

Toyota Motor Corporation is recalling close to 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. Chandra Lanier has the story.
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News



Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles [Video]Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles

Toyota has issued a recall for thousands of vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:26Published

Toyota, Lexus recall nearly 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps [Video]Toyota, Lexus recall nearly 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash. Story: http://bit.ly/2u1a2K8

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

