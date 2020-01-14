Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

The American film director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

The 62-year-old filmmaker will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

His most recent movie "BlacKkKlansman" won the Cannes Grand Prix in 2018.

Lee's election may underline recent criticism of the some other huge and recent film awards, such as the Oscars, over nominations lacking diverse ethnic backgrounds and genders.

Cynthia Erivo - who starred as anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in new movie "Harriet" - was the only person of color amongst 20 acting nominees at that event.

And the race for 'Best Director' was an all male one.

Last week, the BAFTAs faced similar backlash - the nominations there were also all white.

Cannes, which is the biggest gathering of the global movie industry, runs in May.

The other members of the jury - and the films on the program - will be announced mid-April.