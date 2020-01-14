Global  

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday.

It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in nominations.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

The American film director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.

The 62-year-old filmmaker will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d'Or prize.

His most recent movie "BlacKkKlansman" won the Cannes Grand Prix in 2018.

Lee's election may underline recent criticism of the some other huge and recent film awards, such as the Oscars, over nominations lacking diverse ethnic backgrounds and genders.

Cynthia Erivo - who starred as anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in new movie "Harriet" - was the only person of color amongst 20 acting nominees at that event.

And the race for 'Best Director' was an all male one.

Last week, the BAFTAs faced similar backlash - the nominations there were also all white.

Cannes, which is the biggest gathering of the global movie industry, runs in May.

The other members of the jury - and the films on the program - will be announced mid-April.



Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Lee will also be awarded a Palme d'Or, the festival's top award, for lifetime achievement.
US director Spike Lee to lead Cannes film festival jury

PARIS (AP) — Spike Lee will lead the jury of this year's Cannes Film Festival, and festival...
Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy "Parasite" has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director. Olivia Chan reports.

