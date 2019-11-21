Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published Apple Refuses to Unlock Dead Mass Shooter’s iPhone, Reigniting Privacy Battle with Trump Administration Apple has reopened another privacy battle with the Trump administration after refusing to unlock the iphone of a mass shooter. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Business Insider - Published 14 hours ago







