Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To Senate

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Report: House To Vote Wednesday For Sending Impeachment Articles To SenateThe US House will take up a key resolution Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to send articles of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •PoliticoDaily CallerNYTimes.comChicago S-TeuronewsWorldNewsMarketWatch


Pelosi to meet with Democrats, likely about impeachment managers

Sources tell CBS News the articles of impeachment against President Trump could be delivered to the...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

TRUMP IMPEACHED: House Of Representatives Charges Trump With Abuse Of Power [Video]TRUMP IMPEACHED: House Of Representatives Charges Trump With Abuse Of Power

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He is the third president in history to be impeached, according to Business Insider. The chamber is voting on two articles..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.