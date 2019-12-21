Fort Wayne man looking to file complaint against Allen County Prosecutor

Threatening injuries.

A fort wayne man is trying to take his concerns to the indiana supreme court regarding allen county prosecutor karen richards.

David miller says the indiana attorney general submitted information back to the detective handling the case.

Miller says there is enough evidence to file charges in the death of his grandson spencer smith.smith was killed at east central towers three years ago.however, he says the prosecutor will not file charges.

The allen county prosecutor's office released this statement to fox 55 saying in part..at this point in time, the case has not been filed.

There is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who the perpetrator or perpetrators are