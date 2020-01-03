Happy Birthday, Dave Grohl!

David Eric Grohl turns 51 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

He is known as “the nicest guy in rock.” 2.

Grohl gets stage fright.

3.

He used his Grammy as a door stop.

4.

Grohl went to his first concert when he was two years old and saw The Jackson 5.

5.

He was inspired to become a musician after listening to Edgar Winter's instrumental, "Frankenstein."