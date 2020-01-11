Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

The it seems the rain is taking a break for now.

In fact... it's the first dry morning we've seen since last thursday.

Even though we're not seeing rainfall... many parts of the wabash valley still show the damage from the increase in rainfall.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from along the wabash river.

She'll give us a live look at those high waters... plus..

What damage the rain left.

Alia as you mentioned it's definelty a dry day..

But as you can see the water levels "you've got atleast 4 1/2 ft of water right there.

You know i'd rather have 18 inches of snow that all this right here.

What you're seeing out there right now looks like just a flow but if you were to get in that it would suck you straight to the bottom."