Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

The rain may have stopped, but the problems due to Mother Nature have only continued.

Many parts of the Wabash Valley still show damage from the increased rainfall.
The it seems the rain is taking a break for now.

In fact... it's the first dry morning we've seen since last thursday.

Even though we're not seeing rainfall... many parts of the wabash valley still show the damage from the increase in rainfall.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from along the wabash river.

She'll give us a live look at those high waters... plus..

What damage the rain left.

Alia as you mentioned it's definelty a dry day..

But as you can see the water levels "you've got atleast 4 1/2 ft of water right there.

You know i'd rather have 18 inches of snow that all this right here.

What you're seeing out there right now looks like just a flow but if you were to get in that it would suck you straight to the bottom."




IreneCarmichae1

Irene Carmichael - OWM Southern #Indiana Heavy rains will continue along and ahead of the strong front moving through the Ohio Valley. Hou… https://t.co/fnK8aZZkoS 3 days ago

sotexmum

jenn s RT @WeatherBug: A major storm system will roll across the Mississippi Valley and Midwest Friday and Saturday. Not only will it bring severa… 5 days ago

WeatherBug

WeatherBug A major storm system will roll across the Mississippi Valley and Midwest Friday and Saturday. Not only will it brin… https://t.co/V7Qx3Ktwot 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand river swollen several feet above normal [Video]Grand river swollen several feet above normal

Heavy water flows under a bridge after extreme rainfall.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan [Video]Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan

The 7 First Alert weather team is tracking a winter storm, which could bring heavy rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The biggest concern across all of Metro Detroit will be flooding with a widespread..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published

