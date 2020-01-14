Global  

'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far the Canadian government has not been involved with Prince Harry and Meghan&apos;s pending move to Canada, but confirmed that the government will play a role if the family chooses to live in Canada.
