Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11
Showtime’s ‘Shameless’
to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their
acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would
be coming to an end after its 11th season.
The news is expected, as the U.K.
version of the show, on which Showtime’s
is based, also ran for 11 seasons.
William H.
Macy
is set to return as
Frank Gallagher
in the final season.
The cast will also include regulars
Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher,
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky.
Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey,
and Jeremy Allen White are also
among those returning.
It is not yet known whether
Emmy Rossum, who starred
as Fiona Gallagher on the show
for nine seasons, will return.
She previously exited the series at
the end of season nine because she
wanted to “stretch and grow creatively.” In a statement, executive producer
John Wells spoke about the show,
saying it had been a “pleasure.” John Wells, via 'E!'