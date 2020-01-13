Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11

Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would be coming to an end after its 11th season.

The news is expected, as the U.K. version of the show, on which Showtime’s is based, also ran for 11 seasons.

William H.

Macy is set to return as Frank Gallagher in the final season.

The cast will also include regulars Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky.

Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, and Jeremy Allen White are also among those returning.

It is not yet known whether Emmy Rossum, who starred as Fiona Gallagher on the show for nine seasons, will return.

She previously exited the series at the end of season nine because she wanted to “stretch and grow creatively.” In a statement, executive producer John Wells spoke about the show, saying it had been a “pleasure.” John Wells, via 'E!'