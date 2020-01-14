LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was
31-of-49 for 463 yards and scored
six total touchdowns.
The numbers set new national championship game records for passing yards and touchdowns.
Burrow also set a new single-season NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes.
No.
1 LSU trailed No.
3 Clemson 17-7 in the second quarter but finished with three straight touchdowns to take a 28-17 lead into the
locker room at halftime.
Clemson cut the lead to 28-25 in the third quarter, but LSU finished the game on a 14-0 run.
Clemson carried a 29-game winning streak
into the championship game, and the loss marked sophomore quarterback
Trevor Lawrence's first loss as a starter.