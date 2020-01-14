Global  

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was 31-of-49 for 463 yards and scored six total touchdowns.

The numbers set new national championship game records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Burrow also set a new single-season NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes.

No.

1 LSU trailed No.

3 Clemson 17-7 in the second quarter but finished with three straight touchdowns to take a 28-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Clemson cut the lead to 28-25 in the third quarter, but LSU finished the game on a 14-0 run.

Clemson carried a 29-game winning streak into the championship game, and the loss marked sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first loss as a starter.
