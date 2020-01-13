Global  

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in AD One Million Moms is criticizing the fast food chain for use of the word "damn" in an ad last summer.

The commercial was promoting Burger King's 'Impossible Whopper.'

In a statement, the group has called the commercial "offensive." One Million Moms, via statement One Million Moms is now calling on people to protest Burger King until "damn" is taken out of the commercial.

Over 9,000 have so far signed a petition from the organization supporting the demand.
