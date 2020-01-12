Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’ Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, recently announced her decision to permanently leave the country.

In a post to Instagram, Alizadeh explained that she was defecting due to the oppression she faced in the country.

Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal for Taekwondo at the 2016 Olympics, said she was constantly “exploited” by her management.

Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN She also stated that she did not want to be complicit with Iran’s regime of “corruption and lies.” Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN Although the decision to leave was hard, Alizadeh said she only wishes for a “happy and healthy life.” Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN Alizadeh did not confirm where she would be seeking asylum, but Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reports that she has fled to the Netherlands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Lies’ and ‘Injustice’

Kimia Alizadeh, 21, announced her decision in an Instagram post featuring a photo from the 2016...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran

Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From IranWatch VideoTaekwondo champion Kamia Alizadeh announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that she...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

emblems4life

Emblems For Life RT @statedeptspox: #KimiaAlizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, has rejected the regime’s oppression of women. She has defected for… 4 minutes ago

ChapmanNancy

❌Nancy Chapman RT @gqforbes4: #dtmag https://t.co/0TJay4mVjm "“I am One of the Oppressed Women of Iran who They Have been Playing With for Years” – Iran’s… 11 minutes ago

vijavale

Victor Valerio RT @business: Iran’s sole female Olympic medalist has accused officials of using her success to promote restrictive laws while questioning… 12 minutes ago

1_Peter315_

Peter315 RT @GeorgiaLogCabin: Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects https://t.co/aGlv7uK3iV 20 minutes ago

Amipublic

Catherine Gallou Iran's sole female Olympic medalist says she's defected https://t.co/l6QQAvpZHU 36 minutes ago

beldecam

B. De Campo RT @aliamjadrizvi: Iran’s sole female Olympic medalist Kimia Alizadeh has defected to an unspecified country in Europe. She is now openly s… 41 minutes ago

RadicalCentri12

Seattle Slew RT @JackPosobiec: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects https://t.co/OggH2v2qaB 1 hour ago

Elizabe45314738

Elizabeth RT @ABC: Kimia Alizadeh, the sole woman to ever have won a medal at the Olympics for the country of Iran, has defected from the country and… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran [Video]Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran

The 21-year-old wrote that Iran has used her as a political &quot;tool&quot; and that she has defected because of &quot;hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects [Video]Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.