Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’

Iran’s Sole Female Olympic Medalist Defects Over ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Lies’ Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, recently announced her decision to permanently leave the country.

In a post to Instagram, Alizadeh explained that she was defecting due to the oppression she faced in the country.

Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal for Taekwondo at the 2016 Olympics, said she was constantly “exploited” by her management.

Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN She also stated that she did not want to be complicit with Iran’s regime of “corruption and lies.” Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN Although the decision to leave was hard, Alizadeh said she only wishes for a “happy and healthy life.” Kimia Alizadeh, via CNN Alizadeh did not confirm where she would be seeking asylum, but Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reports that she has fled to the Netherlands.