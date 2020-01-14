Global  

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy

Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!

Release Date: May 1, 2020 Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.
New Black Widow trailer brings Natasha Romanoff home to face a new enemy

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Widow finally properly introduces Scarlett Johansson's...
Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed

Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett...
Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

The Legacy Of 'Black Widow' [Video]The Legacy Of 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson breaks down the legacy of her character Black Widow and what fans can expect from the "Black Widow" movie.

