Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models.

Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models.
Recent related news from verified sources

Toyota recalls 700,000 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

The recall covers some 2018 and 2019 Lexus models and some 2018 and 2019 Toyota models such as the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •bizjournals Seattle Times SeattlePI.com


Recall Alert: Fuel Pump Problem Effects Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause...
CBS 2 - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles to Fix Faulty Fuel Pumps [Video]Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles to Fix Faulty Fuel Pumps

Toyota Motor Corporation is recalling close to 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:33Published

Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles [Video]Toyota Recalling Thousands Of Vehicles

Toyota has issued a recall for thousands of vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:26Published

