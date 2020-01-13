Global  

More Than Half Of Americans Now Have At Least 1 Smart Home Device

More Than Half Of Americans Now Have At Least 1 Smart Home Device

More Than Half Of Americans Now Have At Least 1 Smart Home Device

A new report by Strategy Analytics shows that more than half of American homes now have at least one smart home device, and the cool factor plays a big role.

The news team discusses.

