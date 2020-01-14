Global  

'Labrando' su camino hacia la cima

'Labrando' su camino hacia la cima

'Labrando' su camino hacia la cima

Q&apos;hubo visitó a Germán Darío Gómez, pedalista santandereano, en su natal Betulia (Santander), para contar su historia, tras el triste episodio en el que terminó llorando de impotencia, luego de sufrir una avería mecánica durante el Mundial de Ruta que se realizó en Yorkshire (Inglaterra), entre el 22 y el 29 de septiembre del año pasado.
