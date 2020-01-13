Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the...

Japan Today - Published 20 hours ago



Philippines' Taal volcano spews ash and steam Authorities said an eruption could cause a volcanic tsunami in the lake south of Manila

FT.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Apples_n_Oranges RT @CNN: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 19 minutes ago Future Spaces A lake in a Volcano within a Lake in a 🌋 island. ¹https://t.co/WD35pN7qqk ²https://t.co/7iPr1NfhZE ³… https://t.co/FwYrASruKe 2 hours ago Emmanuel Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava https://t.co/9SG5zprQo4 3 hours ago