Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, steam and lava

Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears of 'hazardous' eruption of Taal volcano.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the...
Japan Today - Published

Philippines' Taal volcano spews ash and steam

Authorities said an eruption could cause a volcanic tsunami in the lake south of Manila
FT.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

travelbugSoc

Apples_n_Oranges RT @CNN: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 19 minutes ago

SpacesFuture

Future Spaces A lake in a Volcano within a Lake in a 🌋 island. ¹https://t.co/WD35pN7qqk ²https://t.co/7iPr1NfhZE ³… https://t.co/FwYrASruKe 2 hours ago

kazzi_67749

Emmanuel Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava https://t.co/9SG5zprQo4 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption [Video]Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Volunteers help with relief efforts for locals that have been evacuated after Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines, suddenly erupted on Sunday (January 12). Footage shows a group of teachers in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Volcanic ash reduces visibility on roads in the Philippines [Video]Volcanic ash reduces visibility on roads in the Philippines

Road visibility has worsened a few days after the Taal Volcano suddenly started erupting on Sunday (January 12). Driver Keiran Santos took footage of the current situation in major roads after the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.