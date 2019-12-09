Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Twin Cities McDonald’s Manager Gets 10 Years For Raping 14-Year-Old Employee

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Twin Cities McDonald’s Manager Gets 10 Years For Raping 14-Year-Old Employee

Twin Cities McDonald’s Manager Gets 10 Years For Raping 14-Year-Old Employee

A former McDonald’s manager in the Twin Cities was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old employee.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuxeApartments_

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale Twin Cities McDonald’s Manager Gets 10 Years For Raping 14-Year-Old Employee https://t.co/rKPAKf5Odu https://t.co/4HuU0RJDYR 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wild sub-adult twin pandas spotted on camera for the first time in China [Video]Wild sub-adult twin pandas spotted on camera for the first time in China

The two-year-old wild panda twins have been captured on camera by Wolong National Nature Reserve in southern China. The video, filmed in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

My Identical Twin With Dwarfism | BORN DIFFERENT [Video]My Identical Twin With Dwarfism | BORN DIFFERENT

20-year-olds Sierra and Sienna Bernal, of Tomball, Texas, are identical twin sisters but were born with a significant difference: Sienna has Primordial Dwarfism. The condition causes small body size,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.