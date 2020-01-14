Global  

WWII veteran asks for Valentin's Day cards

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s
A World War II veteran has a special request for Valentine&apos;s Day.

Go to ktnv.com for Major Bill White&apos;s address to send him a card.
A World War II veteran has a special request for Valentine's Day. Go to ktnv.com for Major Bill White's address to send him a card.

104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Asking For Valentine's Day Cards To Add To Large Collection Of Keepsakes [Video]104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Asking For Valentine's Day Cards To Add To Large Collection Of Keepsakes

Major Bill White says he will keep every single card that is send to him.

