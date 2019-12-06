Russian hackers targeted Burisma -cybersecurity firm

A U.S. Cybersecurity firm said Russian military hackers tried to penetrate Burisma, a natural gas firm where Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's son had a seat on the board.

Donald Trump pressed Ukraine to open a corruption probe into Burisma, Hunter Biden, and his father's role when he was vice-president.

Democrats in Congress accused Trump of abusing his office for political gain, and voted to impeach him last month.

The allegation raises fears that alleged Russian cyber-crime might again play a role in a U.S. presidential election.

California-based Area 1 Security identified the hacking of Burisma and linked it to Russia’s Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, or GRU.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe the same hacking group, known as “Fancy Bear” by cybersecurity researchers, breached the Democratic National Committee in 2016 in what U.S. investigators described as part of an operation to disrupt that year’s election.

A leak of stolen data in this case could also potentially affect the expected impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

A source close to Burisma told Reuters the company’s website had been subject to multiple break-in attempts over the past six months but did not provide further details.

In response to these new revelations, Democratic House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff tweeted that “The Russians appear to be at it again….And again, it appears aimed to help Trump.”