Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival's first black jury president

The 62-year-old BlacKkKlansman filmmaker will head up those judging films exhibited at this year's 73rd edition of the iconic French movie event.
US director Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, making him the...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesSifySeattle TimesBangkok PostFrance 24Reuters IndiaeuronewsCBS News


Spike Lee becomes first black Cannes jury head

The cult filmmaker of Do the Right Thing says he's "shocked, happy, surprised and proud".
BBC News - Published


KenneyGreen

Kenney M. Green Spike Lee Named First Black President of the Cannes Film Festival Jury https://t.co/cEAnKouWl2 32 seconds ago

signifyify

Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure RT @latimes: Spike Lee named Cannes’ first black jury president in film fest’s 73-year history https://t.co/8lHkGf0VsF 45 seconds ago

Frostbite___

🇭🇳🇮🇪🇯🇲#NOWARONIRAN RT @ajplus: Spike Lee has been named president of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury. He is the 1st Black filmmaker to lead the jury in the… 2 minutes ago

signifyify

Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure RT @mubi: @Festival_Cannes @Quinzaine "In closing I'm honored to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named President of… 2 minutes ago

blogal59

RKH RT @mixcom: Big Congratulations!-Spike Lee Named Cannes Film Festival Jury President https://t.co/coQDsEPMZX via @thr 2 minutes ago

Allison_sad

Allison RT @Martamendoza718: Spike Lee Named First Black President of the Cannes Film Festival Jury – BOTWC https://t.co/kmiUhIqaCd 2 minutes ago

signifyify

Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure RT @CBCAlerts: Spike Lee named as head of the Cannes Film Festival jury this year. African-American filmmaker will be the jury's first blac… 3 minutes ago

theworldfame

The World Fame Spike Lee Named First Black President of the Cannes Film Festival Jury https://t.co/xKz9Wg5xG7 3 minutes ago


Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury [Video]Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday. It comes after backlash to other recent film awards over lack of diversity in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

